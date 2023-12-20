Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

