Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.25% of Colliers International Group worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 297.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

