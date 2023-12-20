Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,571,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,200,000 after buying an additional 100,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 198,454 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

