Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

