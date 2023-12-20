Addenda Capital Inc. Has $36.56 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 2.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $36,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of -656.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.