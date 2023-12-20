Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

