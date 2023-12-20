Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 26,564 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

NYSE QSR opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,065 shares of company stock worth $3,242,216 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

