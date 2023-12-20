Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

