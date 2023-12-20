Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.