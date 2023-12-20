Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

