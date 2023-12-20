Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 3,974 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 1.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

