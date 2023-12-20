Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 85,103 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,103 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $33,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 681,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 46,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SU opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.