Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

