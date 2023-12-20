Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.48%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

