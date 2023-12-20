Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $608.09. The stock had a trading volume of 550,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,023. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

