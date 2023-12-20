Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 198,766 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 75.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,191 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,046 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.52. 579,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average of $536.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

