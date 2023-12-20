Advantage Energy’s (AAV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.48.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.73. 391,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,055. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.15.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.014944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

