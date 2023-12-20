AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 25,044 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.