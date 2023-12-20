AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 88,775 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,163,000.

Shares of DFIC opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

