AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,050,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

