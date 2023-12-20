AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 9,067 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.