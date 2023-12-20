AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

