AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $23.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $23,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

