AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.