AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 987,365 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 171,380 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 224,121 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

