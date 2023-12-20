AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

