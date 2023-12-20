AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 19,079 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $153,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

