AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

