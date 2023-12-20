AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,120,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 279,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

