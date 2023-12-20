AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

