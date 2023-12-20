AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 154 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.