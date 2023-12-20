AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 15,652 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.