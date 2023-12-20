AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 9,383 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

