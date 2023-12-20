AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

