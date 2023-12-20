Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.