Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 15th

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFN traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,563. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.94. The stock has a market cap of C$987.24 million, a PE ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$410.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.10 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 5.6069042 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.50.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

