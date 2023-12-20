Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 15th

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AFN traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,563. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.94. The stock has a market cap of C$987.24 million, a PE ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$410.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.10 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 5.6069042 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
