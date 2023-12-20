Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,563. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$42.35 and a 52 week high of C$63.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$989.33 million, a PE ratio of -72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of C$410.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 5.6069042 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFN shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.50.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

