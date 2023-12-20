Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$75.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.50.

AFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$981.92 million, a P/E ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.94.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$410.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.10 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.6069042 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

