Executive Summary

Financials

Revenue increased 1% in 2023 compared to 2022, driven by strong growth in nucleic acid solutions and reagent partnership businesses and growth in pathology business. Revenue increased 4% in the A mericas and 2% in Europe, but decreased 9% in A sia Pacific. Revenue growth was led by pharmaceutical market and diagnostics and clinical markets. In response to macroeconomic conditions, A gilent Technologies initiated a restructuring plan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. This plan included a reduction of headcount by 400 employees and the consolidation of excess facilities. This resulted in $46 million in restructuring and other related costs in fiscal year 2023. When completed, the restructuring program is expected to result in a reduction of $80 million in annual cost of sales and operating expenses. The company’s net income margin has improved. In 2023, it increased 2 percentage points compared to 2022, and 1 percentage point compared to 2021. This is higher than industry peers.

Management Discussion and A nalysis

Management has implemented multiple strategic initiatives to adjust cost structure, such as restructuring programs and cost saving initiatives. These initiatives have been successful in reducing costs and improving profitability. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry as being subject to intense competition, consolidation, and public health crises such as COVID-19. They highlight the need to adjust purchases to changing market conditions, retain and hire key personnel, and manage supply chain disruptions. Management identified regulatory, legal and compliance risks, as well as market risk. To mitigate these risks, they have implemented internal controls, hedging strategies, and foreign exchange contracts.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk A ssessment

A has implemented a restructuring plan to reduce costs and expenses, resulting in a reduction of headcount by 400 and the consolidation of excess facilities. This has resulted in a $46 million cost in the current fiscal year. These changes are in line with the company’s long-term goals. The company’s ROI is not mentioned in the context information, so it is not possible to determine if it is generating value for shareholders. A does not provide any information about its market share or its competitors’ market share. There is no mention of plans for market expansion or consolidation.

Economic, political, foreign currency, and other risks associated with international sales and operations, regulatory and legal compliance risks, and failure to accurately predict customer needs and preferences could adversely affect the company’s operations and financial performance. A assesses and manages cybersecurity risks by leveraging temporary workers to provide flexibility for their business and manufacturing needs, as well as by complying with data privacy and security laws, regulations, and customer-imposed controls in numerous jurisdictions. Yes, the company is involved in lawsuits, claims, investigations and proceedings, including intellectual property, commercial, real estate, environmental and employment matters. A believes these matters are not likely to have a material impact. They have a $1.5 billion five-year unsecured credit facility to address any potential liabilities.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The board of directors is composed of individuals listed in the Proxy Statement for the A nnual Meeting of Stockholders to be held March 14, 2024. There have been no material changes to the procedures by which security holders may recommend nominees to the board. Director independence is discussed in the Proxy Statement. A gilent values diversity at all levels and has initiatives to promote engagement of traditionally underrepresented groups. A s of October 31, 2023, 38% of full-time employees were female and 42% of the board was comprised of directors representing underrepresented groups. They have an open-door policy and employee sessions to share business updates. A is subject to evolving corporate governance and public disclosure expectations and regulations, as well as increasing scrutiny from stakeholders with respect to ESG practices and disclosures. They are committed to meeting ESG goals, such as recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce, and ensuring suppliers and business partners meet their ESG expectations. They are also subject to laws against forced labor.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance outlines cost-reduction initiatives, such as workforce reduction and facility consolidation, to address its strategic initiatives and priorities. It also includes investments in research and development, expanding its product solutions, and improving customer experience. A is factoring in customer spending policies, budget allocations, and seasonality of markets into its forward-looking guidance. It plans to respond quickly to pricing pressures and introduce successful new products and services to capitalize on these trends. Yes, the company is investing in manufacturing infrastructure, research and development, expanding and improving applications and solutions portfolios, and expanding its position in developing countries and emerging markets.

