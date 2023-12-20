AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Raised by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 264,322 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

