Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Shares of APD stock opened at $272.52 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

