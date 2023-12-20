Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

