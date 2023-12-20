Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.87.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
