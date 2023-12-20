Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 134.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.