Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,554,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

