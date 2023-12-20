Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

