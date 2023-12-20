Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 67,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 306,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Specifically, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,076. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

