Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

ALVOF opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.