American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 10.5% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in American Express by 3.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.31. 771,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,204. The company has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.31. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

