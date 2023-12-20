Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 3.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.39 and its 200-day moving average is $253.98. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

