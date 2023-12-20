Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $13.98

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $14.28. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 82,167 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.